Charleston Waterkeeper releases weekly water quality report

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you’re planning a day on the water this weekend, you may want to avoid some local waterways based on the latest data from Charleston Waterkeeper.

Researchers say the Wappoo Cut is showing elevated levels of bacteria this week. They say swimming and other water-based activities are not recommended in upper James Island Creek or the Wappoo Cut.

Things are looking fine for most waterways in Mount Pleasant. Swimming is still not recommended in upper Shem Creek.

Charleston Waterkeeper is also posting good results on Folly. “Our site in the Folly River at the landing is holding strong and new data from DHEC show all beach sites are safe for swimming,” officials say.