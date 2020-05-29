Charleston Waterkeeper reports high levels of bacteria in local waterways, but beaches look fine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Waterkeeper recorded elevated levels of bacteria in local waterways as we head into the weekend.

The samples were collected on Wednesday afternoon after Tropical Storm Bertha moved through the area.

Leaders with Charleston Waterkeeper say they often find elevated levels of bacteria following heavy rain – this week was no different as they found “really high results” at multiple locations surrounding Charleston.

“We recommend waiting at least 48 hours after heavy rain to get in the water,” said Charleston Waterkeeper. “It’s been pretty dry since Wednesday, so things could be starting to clear up, but the forecast is calling for more rain.”

While things are looking good at Battery Beach and the Wappoo Cut, swimming is not recommended in the Ashley near Brittlebank Park, in James Island Creek, or at Demetre Park.

“We were not able to safely access some of our sites, so we did not get samples in the lower Ashley or the harbor near the Yorktown.”

Swimming should be fine in Shem Creek at the park, but swimming is not recommended in upper Shem Creek beyond the Coleman Blvd bridge. “We could not access our site in lower Hobcaw Creek, but we found elevated levels of bacteria at our site at the I’on dock – swimming is not recommended there.

Swimming is also okay in the Cove behind Sullivan’s Island.

There are mixed results on Folly Beach. Charleston Waterkeeper’s site at the boat landing in the Folly River had high levels of bacteria and swimming is not recommended. All of the beach sites look good.





Swimming on Kiawah Island and Seabrook Island look good for the weekend.