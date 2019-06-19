Charleston Waterkeeper reports high levels of bacteria in local waterways

Charleston Waterkeeper

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You might want to stay out of the water! A recent water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper shows high levels of bacteria in local waterways.

Storms last week resulted in a very poor water quality report with high levels of bacteria in 14 out of 15 sites.

Charleston Waterkeeper said half of the sites have levels at least ten times the safe swimming limit.

Levels at Hobcaw Creek near ION are particularly concerning with the highest results they have received to date.

“This is a gross reminder of the reason we always warn against going in the water after heavy rains. Stormwater washes a slurry of pollution, including bacteria, right into our creeks and rivers.” Charleston Waterkeeper

It is recommended swimmers wait at least 48 hours to before getting in the water after storms move through the area.

The Folly River site also came up red during their recent check. But Charleston Waterkeeper said the good news is that DHEC reports low levels of bacteria at each of their Folly Beach sites.

Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Seabrook and Kiawah Islands all came back clear, which is good news for beachgoers.

