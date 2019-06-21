Charleston Waterkeeper reports low levels of bacteria in local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you planning a day on the water this weekend? You might be in luck based on recent reports from Charleston Waterkeeper.

Last week, 14 out of 15 local waterways reported high levels of bacteria, which Charleston Waterkeeper said had bacteria levels ten times the safe swimming limit – most notably Hobcaw Creek and I’On.

But there is good news! The organization said results this week are nearly the exact opposite with green across the board.

Charleston Waterkeeper

Keep in mind, however, stormwater negatively impacts water quality and these good water quality conditions have likely changed because of Thursday night’s storms.

Previously in the red, Folly River is back to green with good conditions. New reports from the Department of Health and Environmental Control show all Folly Beach sites are safe for swimming.

Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Seabrook Island, and Kiawah Island are all clear for swimming as well. Good news for all water lovers!

Charleston Waterkeeper | Folly Beach and River

Charleston Waterkeeper | Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms