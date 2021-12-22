Charleston Waterkeeper says plastic ‘nurdles’ found on Folly Beach

Charleston Waterkeeper discovered plastic pellets, known as nurdles, on Folly Beach (Photo courtesy: Charleston Waterkeeper)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More plastic pellets – known as nurdles – were found on a Lowcountry beach this week.

Andrew Wunderley, executive director for Charleston Waterkeeper, said the nurdles were seen on Folly Beach near the former Coast Guard station.

The small round pellets are used in plastic production and can be dangerous to aquatic wildlife.

Nurdles were previously spotted on Sullivans Island and the Isle of Palms in 2019 – the nurdles were linked to a spill at the port.

The state ports authority hired a company to clean up the beaches. It sparked both a million-dollar lawsuit and a bill aimed at cracking down on the pellets.

It’s unclear where these new pellets originated from. Wunderley said his organization plans to “put an end” to the issue.