CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will offer extended hours throughout the summer exclusively for people with disabilities and their families.
The inclusive swim nights will take place at all three Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) waterparks: Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island, and Splash Zone, as well as the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood.
Parks will be open after hours so that people with disabilities and their families can enjoy smaller crowds and a judgement-free zone.
Lifeguards will be present and water wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Chaperones are required and registration is highly recommended. Click here or call (843) 795-4386 to register.
The schedule for inclusive swim nights is as follows:
- Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark (North Charleston)
- May 21 and May 28
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $9 per person, or free for children 2 and under and Super Splash Pass holders
- Rain date: June 4
- Splash Island Waterpark (Mount Pleasant)
- June 11
- 6:15-8:15 p.m.
- $4 per person, or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders
- Rain date: June 18
- West County Aquatic Center (Hollywood)
- June 25
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $2 per person, or free for children 2 and under, West County Aquatic Center pass holders and Gold Pass holders
- Rain date: July 9
- Splash Zone Waterpark (James Island)
- July 16
- 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- $7 per person, or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders
- Rain date: July 23