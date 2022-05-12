CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will offer extended hours throughout the summer exclusively for people with disabilities and their families.

The inclusive swim nights will take place at all three Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) waterparks: Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island, and Splash Zone, as well as the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood.

Parks will be open after hours so that people with disabilities and their families can enjoy smaller crowds and a judgement-free zone.

Lifeguards will be present and water wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Chaperones are required and registration is highly recommended. Click here or call (843) 795-4386 to register.

The schedule for inclusive swim nights is as follows: