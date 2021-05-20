Charleston waterparks offering inclusive swim nights for guests with disabilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County waterparks are hosting inclusive swim nights. during which people with disabilities and their families can visit after hours to enjoy the parks.

The events will have smaller crowds “and are intended to be a judgement-free zone.” Water wheelchairs will be available for those who need them.

Capacity will be limited, so registering in advance is suggested.

The first inclusive swim night is on June 5 at Splash Island in Mount Pleasant. The event will run from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The cost is $4 per person for anyone over two years old.

The second event is on June 19 at Splash Zone on James Island. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for anyone over two years old.

The third and fourth events are on July 10 and 17 at Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston. The events will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $9 per person for anyone over two years old.

The final event is on July 31 at the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $2 per person for anyone over two years old. West County Aquatic Center pass holders get in free.

Splash Pass holders can get in free to any of the events.

Rain dates have been set for each event, should postponement be necessary.