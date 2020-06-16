Charleston Wine and Food calls for removal of John C. Calhoun statue or it will “cease use of the space”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Wine and Food is calling for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square or the event said it will stop using the park to host events.

Organizers released a statement calling for the monument’s removal on Tuesday.

“Charleston Wine + Food calls for the removal of the John C. Calhoun Monument located in Marion Square and will cease use of the space to host events until the monument has been removed.”

Charleston Wine and Food has also banned the use of plantations as venues for any future festival events.

The event holds its popular Culinary Village in Marion Square for three days during its annual festival in March. The festival draws nearly 28,000 total attendees and created a measured economic impact of $19.9 million in 2020 for the Charleston economy.

“The organization not only plans to boycott the use of Marion Square, but together, with support of its Board of Directors, plans to take action to work with community leaders, local nonprofits, and lawmakers to see it removed.”