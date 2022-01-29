Charleston Wine Festival happening at Festival Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Festival Hall will host the Charleston Winter Wine Festival, on Saturday in two separate sessions.

At the Charleston Wine Festival, guests can enjoy over 50 wines, mimosas, and beer. The festival will also have live music and a DJ.

Tickets, that can be purchased here, are selling for $60 and they include entry, entertainment, a souvenir acrylic glass, and access to all wine, mimosa, and beer samples.

Tickets are going quick, so get them while they last!

Festival Hall is located at 56 Beaufain Street in Downtown.