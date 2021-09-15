Charleston Wine + Food Festival Culinary Village moving to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Wednesday announced that the Charleston Wine and Food Festival Culinary Village will be at Riverfront Park this year.

The event, which is typically held downtown, brings together top chefs and food suppliers for a days-long event.

Riverfront Park will be the new site for the Culinary Village. North Charleston Director of Tourism, Amy Heath, said that Riverfront Park offers “plenty of room to roam, lots of amenities, and a perfect place to sample and sip.”

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said that the move has been in the works for a while, and that the city is excited to welcome the event in March of 2022.