CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry native DeLaris Johnson Risher will be honored Saturday for being one of two women to integrate a former Christian college in Tennessee.

Risher and Leila Robinson Dabbs were the first Black students at Scarritt College for Christian Christian Workers when the college integrated in 1952.

Despite backlash from many in the community, the women built robust social lives at the college. Risher was Treasurer of the student council and a leader of the Devotional Life committee.

Scarritt was one of the first private colleges in the state to desegregate and encouraged Vanderbilt University, with which it shared many resources, to do the same.

On April 2, Risher and Dabbs will be honored with the naming of the Johnson Robinson House at the Scarritt Bennett Center in Tennessee to mark the 70th anniversary of integrating Scarritt College.