CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will participate in a program designed to break the link between housing instability and incarceration.

The Just Home Project is a national program led by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Charleston is one of four communities nationwide to pilot the initiative.

During the planning period, which lasts through September of 2022, county officials will work with organizations such as One80 Place to develop “a community-informed program that takes a housing-first approach paired with targeted supportive services for individuals caught in the revolving door between homelessness and incarceration.”

After the planning period, Charleston County will be able to apply for additional grants/funds or impact investments to be put towards the implementation period, which runs through February of 2024.

Deputy County Administrator of Community Services, Christine DuRant, said the hope is that the program will “set the stage for additional efforts that contribute to decreasing jail populations and tackling the racially disparate footprint that the criminal justice system has on our community.”