Charleston’s DJ NattyHeavy releases children’s books

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston-based DJ NattyHeavy on Thursday announced the release of two new children’s books.

“DJ Wicky Girl” is the title character of the first book. She is “a young DJ who uses the power of music to change the moods and minds of her friends.”

DJ Wicky Girl returns in another book, “This Beat is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.” The book was inspired by the refrain in Gwen Stefani’s popular song “Hollback Girl.” Throughout the book, DJ Wicky Girl finds fun ways to help readers practice spelling.

Both books are available at this link.

