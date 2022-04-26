CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston Plant recently celebrated being the site of the state’s first renewable natural gas (RNG) project.

The plant uses RNG “for various processes like maintaining building temperature and humidity levels as well as in the operation of its Paint Shop.”

MBV Charleston sources local RNG by converting methane produced at the McCall Farms commercial vegetable cannery in Effingham.

The use of RNG significantly reduces the plant’s carbon footprint by offsetting the need for fossil fuels. Sustainability has been “a core pillar in… plant strategy” since its inception, according to President and CEO of MBV, Axel Bense.

In addition to being the first RNG project in South Carolina, the Charleston plant is the first MBV plant to use RNG.