Charleston’s Naval Information Warfare Center ‘key player’ in developing military’s drone defense program

210713-N-GB257-001 Charleston, S.C.– Rodney Rourk, project lead for the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Presidential and Joint Systems Applications (P&JSA) team, shows drone footage to members of the Department of Defense’s Physical Security Enterprise & Analysis Group during a recent demonstration at one of NIWC Atlantic’s testing grounds based in Charleston, South Carolina. The P&JSA team hosted the group to capture data and assess the capabilities and limitations of small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) for potential force protection use at Naval and Marine Corps bases. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger/Released)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Researchers from the Department of Defense’s top research organizations recently visited the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) in North Charleston to review the latest developments in the agency’s effort to harness the power of drones for force protection.

Members of the Physical Security Enterprise and Analysis Group met with NIWC’s Presidential and Joint Systems Applications (P&JSA) team for a demonstration on “how drones perform aerial physical security at military installations.”

The end-goal, according to P&JSA project leader Rodney Rourk, is “to provide security forces an agile rapid response surveillance platform.”

Using drones for base security has many advantages.

Ed Layo, head of NIWC Atlantic’s Force Protection Solutions Division, explained that drones can respond to threats more quickly than troops and are able to navigate rough or remote terrain. The drones then send real-time photos and video back “for better situational awareness to enable appropriate response from security forces,” which reduces the threat to troops.

Jason Aycock, lead of NIWC’s P&JSA team, elaborated:

“These drones are autonomous and semi autonomous, so if an alarm triggers in a certain area, the device will automatically open and the drone will take off and go to that area. The drone will stream video back to an operation, who will perform assessment duties. By clicking on the image of a vehicle or person, the operator will be able to automatically track that vehicle or person.”

Researchers are also optimistic about the cost-cutting benefits of drones. Sending drones as a first line of response “has a high potential of reducing the wear and tear of security force ground vehicles and boats and reducing dependency on expensive fixed-surveillance solutions that are not agile or adaptable and require costly infrastructure.”

Beyond the immediate security possibilities, drones could also be used “to support other missions such as emergency management operations and inspecting critical infrastructure.”

The next step in the project is to test the drones in an operational setting. Operators will provide feedback that will help leadership determine whether drones “are a viable alternative… or if they may be used to augment both manned patrols and expensive surveillance cameras.”