Charleston’s Navarro wins women’s NCAA tennis title, Riffice claims men’s

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Charleston native and University of Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes to claim the NCAA women’s singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men’s title for team champion Florida.

Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami (Florida) 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009.

Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016).

Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals.

Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men’s title.