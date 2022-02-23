CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday confirmed that Charleston’s temperature broke the previous record high for the date.

Temperature at the Charleston International Airport reached 86 degrees on February 23, 2022.

The previous record high for the date was 82 degrees, set in 2018. In 2019, February 23 only saw a high of 66 degrees, followed by 65 degrees in 2020 and 70 degrees in 2021.

In the past week, the high-temperature has increased 24 degrees, with last Wednesday’s temperature topping out at 62 degrees.

The record-high set on February 23 is nearly double the low temperature of 45 degrees recorded just two days earlier on February 21.