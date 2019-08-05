Motorist dies following single-car crash in McClellanville

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A single-car crash along Highway 17 in McClellanville claimed the life of one motorist Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. near Duffield Road.

A witness told deputies the driver of the vehicle was attempting to pass another vehicle when it suddenly swerved off the roadway and rolled over.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said two female occupants were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. One of them was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of that victim has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.