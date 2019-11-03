Chas. County deputies arrest suspect in Oct. 26 shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Saturday apprehended a 26-year-old attempted murder suspect.

The arrest stems from a shooting that happened last week on Johns Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Bohicket Road around 4:00 a.m., after good samaritans called to report a gunshot victim on the porch.

They said the shooting did not happen at the same location.

Once at the scene, deputies discovered a victim on the front porch – who was conscious but suffering critical injuries and was unable to give details about the suspect.

On Saturday, Charleston County deputies and US Marshals Task Force agents arrested 26-year-old Deangelo Green for the incident.

Green is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

An investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from an argument between two females. Deputies say Green fired a shot, hitting the victim in his cheek.

We’re told the victim survived.