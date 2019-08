HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigated after a woman was found dead in the Town of Hollywood.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a deceased female was found near a vehicle on Church Flats Road.

This is a developing story. No other details were provided – count on us for updates as they become available.

