Chas County deputies investigating fatal crash on Ashley River Road

Charleston County News

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday morning on Ashley River Road.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio, deputies responded to a single-car rollover near Pierpont Road around 11:40 a.m.

The driver, who was the only occupant, reportedly drove his van off the roadway and struck a tree.

Capt. Antonio said the driver died at the scene. Deputies are working to confirm the cause of the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

