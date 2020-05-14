Check-ins allowed at Isle of Palms hotels starting Wednesday

Isle of Palms, S.C. – WCBD – Check-ins are allowed for hotels and short term rentals on Isle of Palms, but there are strict guidelines that must be followed.

Isle of palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll says they are still seeing a lot of vacancies across the city. He hopes for at least 50% occupancy in the coming weeks.

Isle of Palms put together a task force made up of hotel owners and rental companies to issue the safety guidelines required by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The city of Isle of Palms, Folly Beach rely on vacation rentals. That’s a major source of income for us.” Jimmy Carroll, Mayor of Isle of Palms

Some of the required sanitation measures include routine disinfection of high touch surfaces like doorknobs and counters, face masks must be worn by hotel staff, and there should be no unnecessary physical touching like hand shaking.

“When we clean the houses we want the cleaners to have gloves on, masks on, clean all the services people are touching on a regular basis, so again we are trying to make it as safe as possible for our guest to come here,” said Mayor Carroll.

Chief of Police for Isle of Palms Kevin Cornett says people on the island have been abiding by the social distancing measures that are in place. He says they have been giving warnings but will issue citations to those who are not compliant if necessary.

“We have a lot of confidence in our businesses and in the rental homes that are on the island. They already adhere to a lot of guidelines from our city. We think they’re going to do just what they’re supposed to do again we hope they follow all of the guidelines so we don’t have to interfere and I think that’s going to happen for us,” said Chief Cornett.

While check-ins are allowed today many hotels at the beach are not opening today and are waiting to welcome guest.