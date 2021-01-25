Check your tickets: $10k Mega Million ticket sold in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While a lucky lottery player in Michigan won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend, some players in South Carolina may want to check their tickets.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say three tickets sold in the state missed the jackpot by one number to win a five-figure payday.

Among them – one ticket worth $10,000 was purchased at the Scotchman on Meeting Street in Charleston. Another worth $10K was sold at a Quick Stop on Celebration Boulevard in Florence.

A third ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Sprint Foods in North Augusta.

State lottery officials say the Charleston and Florence ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000. The North Augusta player purchased the Megaplier option for an additional $1 to have their winnings multiplied to $20,000 when a “2” was drawn.

More than 99,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $2 up to $20,000. Of these, more than 39,000 players purchased the Megaplier to see their non-jackpot winnings multiplied by two.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.