Chief Deputy Eric Watson named Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Chief Deputy Eric Watson has been named the new Charleston County Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety.

As Administrator of Public Safety, Watson will oversee Emergency Medical Services, Charleston County 9-1-1 Consolidated Dispatch, Emergency Management, and the Awendaw Fire Department.

He is set to begin this position in March.

Watson is currently the law enforcement operations and strategic leadership planning manager for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). He has been with CCSO for 25 years.

Watson has studied criminal justice extensively at the University of Virginia and Walden University.

He is a graduate of national and local FBI Academies, and often gives lectures on community policing at the FBI National Academy.

Charleston County Council Chairman, Elliott Summey, said that Watson is “one of the finest lawmen Charleston County has ever produced.”

Watson said that he is excited for the new position and looks forward “to working with our staff and creating an environment where we can work together towards one common goal- providing quality public service throughout Charleston County.”