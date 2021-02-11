Chief Reynolds argues against open carry bill during House subcommittee meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s Chief of Police on Wednesday spoke before state lawmakers about why he opposes the approval of a statewide open carry law.

A Statehouse subcommittee voted three to one to advance the bill, which, if passed, would allow people who already have a concealed carry weapon’s permit to then carry their guns in the open.

Before lawmakers voted this week, members of the public had the opportunity to speak on the proposed bill, including Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who argued against the open carry bill.

He said the bill would make the jobs of officers more difficult during a situation where a violent crime with a firearm has been committed.

“It also makes it more difficult for law enforcement officers to do their job where large numbers of individuals are openly carrying handguns. It makes it even harder for law enforcement officers to determine who may or may not have just committed a crime or who is and is not a threat to the public safety and officer safety in any given situation,” he said.

Chief Reynolds also noted the recent increase in protests over racial injustice, which often involve opposing groups pitted against each other.

He believes that allowing people to openly carry guns in such situations would raise tensions and could increase the potential for loss of life.

The bill will receive its final vote in the House as early as next week.