Child among two dead after weekend fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) on Wednesday confirmed that two people died as the result of a July 31 fire on Kraft Avenue.

According to NCFD, crews arrived shortly after 4:21 a.m. and found “a mobile home fully involved in fire.” Neighbors that there were occupants inside the home.

Crews initiated “an aggressive fire attack” and located a 61-year-old victim and an 8-year-old victim inside the home. They removed the victims and called EMS, who “determined that the two victims had no pulses and could not be resuscitated.”

NCPD reports that the home did not have smoke alarms, and “the victim’s family wants to share with the community the importance of having smoke alarms.”

Charleston County has had more fire fatalities than any other county in South Carolina this year, according to the South Carolina Fire Fatality Dashboard. There have been 70 fire fatalities statewide so far in 2021, with Charleston County accounting for eight.