MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a child fell from a third-story window of a Mount Pleasant apartment Saturday morning.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) responded to an incident at Oyster Park Apartments off Coleman Boulevard Saturday around 10 a.m.

According to MPPD, a child fell from a third-story window.

The child survived the fall and was transported to the hospital.

MPPD told News 2 that based on the preliminary investigation, the incident is believed to be accidental.

“There are no suspicious circumstances around the incident,” MPPD PIO Don Calabrese said.

The incident is under investigation.