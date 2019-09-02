Report: Child in critical condition after falling off pier into water

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to the 1100 block of Sea Eagle Watch in reference to a victim possibly fallen off of the pier and into the river and was unconscious and not breathing.

The incident report stated that when officers spoke to the owner of the residence he stated that a child was on his dock who was probably a victim of a drowning incident. The witness stated that multiple neighbors and the child’s family were at the end of the pier conducting CPR at that time.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and were able to conduct effective CPR in order to keep him stable and breathing. Once the child was stable crews were able to transport him to MUSC.

The neighbors stated that they noticed the child run down the pier by himself and jump into the water. The report stated that when the child ran to the pier and fell in that he could have possibly been in the water for approximately three minutes before they could get to him.

Authorities stated that the child was admitted to PICU in the Children’s Hospital in critical condition.