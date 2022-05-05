HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating after a child was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in Hollywood.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 162 and Hwy 164.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a Honda sedan crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Chevrolet sedan carrying five people, four of them children.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 18, and two children suffered minor injuries. One child suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The youngest child died at the hospital.

The driver of the Honda, a 46-year-old North Charleston man, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say he is expected to be charged with felony driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing.