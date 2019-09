MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant responded to a collision between a child and a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Park Avenue Blvd. and Carolina Park Blvd. near Carolina Park Elementary School at 7:38 a.m.

Inspector Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed the child suffered minor injuries.

No other details were provided.