Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry open; special “Schoolseum” services for CCSD students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is open and now offering a special “Schoolseum” for those students enrolled in the Charleston County School District Virtual Academy.

The pandemic led to students seeing school in a different way and the children’s museum wanted to help students as they navigate through this next school year.

“Schoolseum” is a new program the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will be starting in September to allow hands-on play and small group social interaction.

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry says the program will do three things:

Support children’s academic progress by ensuring full participation in remote learning academy lessons and assignments

Provide a small and nurturing classroom environment

Engage students in supplemental hands-on, play-based learning experiences

Children participating in the program will also have access to different exhibits daily.

The program will offer small learning cohorts for children in Kindergarten-5th grades. Children will be grouped by grade level with no more than 10 children per educator.

“Schoolseum” will begin on Tuesday, September 8. The daily schedule is dependent on CCSD’s Virtual Academy schedule, but will likely be 7:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Monday – Friday. There will also be the chance to register for an after school care program.

When registering, families will commit to the first 9 weeks of school and the School Day Tuition is $275 per week. Payment plans are available.

For more information on registration and what your child will need, you can check their website for details.