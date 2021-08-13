Chili 5K Run set for November 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks on Friday announced that the Chili 5K run/walk is set for November 6 at Laurel Hill County Park.

Charleston County Parks’ fitness and wellness manager, Allison Foster, said that the race will present “one of the most diverse courses in the Lowcountry.”

Laurel Hill County Park “terrain features hard packed trails, loose sand, bogs, mud, and grass with scenic views of marsh, estuaries, and oak allies.”

Advanced registration is required by November 1. There will be no on-site registration.

Packet pick-up will be between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. the day of the race.