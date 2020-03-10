Chobani selects local startup for nationwide program

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local food provider has been chosen as one of eight members of the Chobani Incubator Program, spring 2020.

The Incubator Program offers “disruptive and innovative food and beverage startups” equity-free investment and mentorship from members of the Chobani corporation.

Participants go through a three-month program that involves visits to Chobani facilities, retailers, and trade shows in New York and elsewhere.

A South Carolina business specializing in Lowcountry favorites will participate in the upcoming program.

Big T’s Coastal Provisions, located in Mount Pleasant, produces seafood dips made with “real seafood from real coastal folk!”

Owner and Sullivan’s Island native, Tony Blanchard, uses family recipes that have been passed down for generations.

His dips have been recognized and awarded by Coastal Living, Southern Living, Garden and Gun, Taste of the South, and Palate.

You can find Big T’s seafood dips at grocery stores throughout the Carolinas and Georgia.