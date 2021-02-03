Chris Pratt, Greater Good Charities donate $20K to Lowcountry Food Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank received a $20,000 donation from actor Chris Pratt and Greater Good Charities.

The donation was part of the Feed Thy Neighbor initiative which “[combats] food insecurity across the U.S.” Around $650,000 total was split amongst organizations nationwide.

The goal is to help local organizations address food insecurity, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities, explained that “there is a meal shortage for food banks serving our most vulnerable; meanwhile, these same frontline groups are experiencing a decline in donations.”

Pratt matched $100,000 and virtual hosted fundraising events for the cause.