NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The community is invited to a free Christmas festival happening in North Charleston on December 4.

The Liberty Hill Improvement Council will host a Christmas event on December 4 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Felix Pinckney Community Center in North Charleston.

The event will feature a Christmas bazaar, a tree lighting ceremony, a tree decorating contest, carnival food, and choir performances.

Free food and giveaways will be on site.

The community center is located at 4764 Hassell Ave in North Charleston