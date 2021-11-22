Christmas Tree Festival coming to Boone Hall Farms 🎄

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Come out and celebrate the Christmas season at Boone Hall Farms during its three-day inaugural Christmas Tree Festival the weekend following Thanksgiving.

The three-day event will have a wide variety of fresh-cut trees, handmade wreaths, and beautiful winter plants, and fun attractions for families and children of all ages.

Guests will get to enjoy cheerful holiday music, a Ferris wheel, cookie decorating, crafts, marshmallow roasting, and more.

Food trucks and vendors will also be present offering hot chocolate and warm apple cider. Guests can also make memories with a photo booth, vintage truck display, and photos with Santa.

There will also be a drop-off location for the Toys For The Territory Campaign.

Admission is $5 for ages three and up, children two and under admitted free.

The festival will run November 26-28 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

