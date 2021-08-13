CHS Airport hiring events happening every Monday in August, $1K signing bonuses offered

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hiring events are being held at Charleston International Airport every Monday through the month of August.

Delaware North, the food and beverage provider at the airport, is working to fill multiple positions such as cools, dishwashers, baristas, porters, servers, supervisors, and assistant managers.

Signing bonuses of up to $1,000 are available for all hourly positions.

The hiring events will be Mondays from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants should bring two legal forms of ID and meet at the Harvest Grounds (before security).

Applications can be submitted online as well at this link.

