CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Bulldog Challenge will return April 23 at 8:00 a.m. after a two-month hiatus.

The 10K run plus obstacle course invites four-person teams to test the limits of their endurance.

Challenges include the Marine Corps obstacle course, portions of the Combat Fitness Test, a simulated casualty evacuation, and navigating through rough terrain, according to The Citadel’s event page.

The event is open to the public and competitors of all levels.

Funds raised by the event are put towards Citadel scholarships and events.

