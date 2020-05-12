Citadel cadets expected to return to campus in August

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Citadel President General Glenn Walters announced plans to reopen campus in August and begin the 2020-2021 academic year on time.

In a memo sent to students, faculty, and staff, General Walters said that “the heart of The Citadel brand is our Corps of Cadets and the residential, military model used in achieving our mission to produce principled leaders. With that in mind, developing plans for the return of the Corps is a primary focus.”

General Walters said that he plans to study the Marine recruits being stationed on campus over the summer as a model for bringing students back:

“Our staff continues studying best practices, and we are learning a lot this summer from the Marines…Although we are proud to serve this important national security mission, it is important we set conditions for the return of The South Carolina Corps of Cadets.”

“Centers of concentration” such as barracks, classrooms, and the mess hall, are points of concern, and may see modifications.

While General Walters is hoping for the best, he acknowledged the ever-changing nature of the situation and said that The Citadel “must be ready, wiling, and able to refine how we operate on campus to maximize everyone’s safety.”