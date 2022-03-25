CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A finance professor at The Citadel is facing charges of kidnapping and domestic violence after an alleged altercation with his wife.

According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers were called to the home of professor Hussein Abdoh (34) around 3:00 p.m. on March 18.

Abdoh’s wife told police that he became angry because she was taking too long getting their three-year-old daughter dressed and he struck her “in the back of the head with all his might.”

After hitting her, Abdoh’s wife said that he took her and her daughter’s passports so that they could not leave.

Abdoh then left the home and was gone by the time police arrived.

Police located Abdoh, who admitted to taking the passports but denied any physical altercation. He agreed to return to his home and give his wife and child their passports back.

Abdoh was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on March 23. As of March 25, bond has not been set.

A spokesperson for The Citadel provided the following statement:

“The Citadel is aware of the charges against Hussein Abdoh and is fully cooperating with Charleston Police Department throughout their investigation.”

The spokesperson also told News 2 that Abdoh has served as a finance professor since August of 2021. In light of the charges, his employment has been suspended without pay.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.