Citadel receives grant for CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel has received a $2.8 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service (SFS) program.

This state program will be “linked with the national CyberCorps: Scholarship for Service program offered by the NSF and co-sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies” according to a press release.

The scholarships will be given to undergraduate students in the fields of computer science, cyber operations, intelligence and security studies, and criminal justice with a minor in cybersecurity with the hopes of those students “[pursuing] employment with a government entity in a cybersecurity-related position.”

The employment opportunities are ripe, with organizations like the Naval Information Warfare Center located right here in Charleston.

The project will be investigated by Cyber and Computer Sciences Department Head, Shankar Banik, Ph.D., and his co-principal investigators:

Jennifer Albert, Ph.D., director of The Citadel STEM Center of Excellence

Carl Jensen, Ph.D., head of the Department of Intelligence and Security Studies,

Michael Verdicchio, Ph.D., professor of Cyber and Computer Sciences

Jordana Navarro, Ph.D., professor of Criminal Justice