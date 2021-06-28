Citadel releases statement after 2021 graduate was wounded during shooting in Times Square

NEW YORK (WCBD) – A Citadel graduate was injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Times Square.

Samuel Poulin, 21, was not the intended target when he was shot in the back near 46th Street and Seventh Avenue just before 5:30 p.m., according to the New York Police Department.

They said several men were involved in a dispute that escalated. News 2 sister station PIX 11 reported one person pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting Poulin.

The Citadel released a statement on Monday regarding the shooting that injured one of their own:

“The Citadel family – in Charleston, South Carolina and around the world – is greatly saddened to learn about what happened to our Class of 2021 graduate, 2nd Lieutenant Samuel Poulin in Times Square on Sunday when he was hit by a bullet from a shooting event unrelated to him,” said The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.). “We are encouraged that he is reported to be in stable condition are sending our prayers and our love to his new wife and his family. 2nd Lieutenant Poulin holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, was a President’s List cadet and exemplifies the kind of principled leader The Citadel strives to produce.”

Poulin was with his family outside a hotel when he was struck, according to PIX 11. Officials said he was not likely to die.