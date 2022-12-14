CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Tuesday announced that it has suspended a cadet who plead guilty to participating in the January 6, 2021 attack on the nation’s capitol.

Elias Irizarry pleaded guilty in October to Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds.

When Irizarry was first charged, The Citadel declined to take action until a verdict was reached. A statement provided to News 2 March 16, 2021, read in part:

“Once this matter is resolved, The Citadel will take appropriate actions in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. It would be inappropriate to speculate about any subsequent actions the college would take pending resolution of the charges.”

After he pleaded guilty in October, The Citadel said that it was “aware of the plea agreement; however, due to [the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act] FERPA, we are unable to comment or speculate on any potential disciplinary proceedings.”

The Citadel announced the suspension in December:

“The Citadel suspended Elias Irizarry. Following a Commandant’s Board, he was found to have violated The Citadel’s policies for “Conduct Unbecoming a Cadet.” A suspension requires a cadet or student to leave the college for one semester; they may reapply for admission after that time. The Citadel will have no further comment on his status at this time.“

Irizarry’s sentencing is set for March of 2023.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.