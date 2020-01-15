Citadel to host historic panel of FBI Watergate Investigators

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On February 12, five of the original FBI Watergate investigators will converge at the Citadel to participate in an intelligence ethics conference.

The Citadel’s two day (February 11-12) conference, titled Legally Immoral Activity: Testing the Limits of Intelligence Collection, “will focus on the legal, ethical, social, economic, historical and political aspects of a western democratic government’s ability to protect its citizens” according to the press release.

The highlight of the second day of the conference will be a panel, which will bring together five of the original FBI Watergate investigators for the first time in history.

The investigators will share their experiences from an inside point of view.

The discussion is meant to “illuminate the FBI’s role in the Watergate investigation and attribute the success of the Watergate investigation to a handful of special agents who worked, against incredible odds and amidst dysfunctional Bureau leadership, to follow the evidence.”

The Citadel identified and described the panelists:

Angelo Lano – Assigned the Watergate case, considered the FBI’s most thorough source of Watergate information.

John Mindermann – Developed sources, including a key informant who helped shift the FBI investigation from the burglars to Nixon’s administration.

Paul Magallanes – Interviewed Watergate burglars in Spanish in the DC jail mere hours after the Watergate break-in.

Dan Mahan – Conducted the majority of White House interviews for the Bureau including John Dean, Charles Colson, and G. Gordon Liddy.

John Clynick – Served in the leadership at FBI Headquarters, and is the last living person from Bureau Headquarters to have worked on Watergate.

The panel, organized by Citadel intelligence professor and researcher, Melissa Graves, Ph.D., will take place in Buyer Auditorium in Mark Clark Hall from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It is free and open to the public, but seating will be first come, first served.

Those unable to attend will be able to watch a livestream of the event at this link.

For more information on all of the events featured in the conference, or to register to attend, click here.