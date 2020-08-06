Citizens Police Advisory Council meeting Thursday

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citizens Police Advisory Council is meeting to discuss new sub-committees that have been formed as a result of the racial bias audit.

The Policies and Procedures and Traffic Stop Subcommittee’s goal is to provide transparency on behalf of the Charleston Police Department.

“The creation of these subcommittees is evidence that the police department and the City of Charleston have taken this racial bias audit seriously and we’re working towards implementation.” Wendy Stiver, Director of Research of Procedural Justice for the Charleston Police Department

The groups will take a deeper dive into traffic stops and policies within the department and give the information to groups such as the Citizens Police Advisory Council for accountability according to Director of Research of Procedural Justice for the Charleston Police Department Wendy Stiver.

“Tonight we’re going to work a little bit harder and look at the timeline (and) hopefully get some conversation going about goals and objectives, what we’re trying to achieve, and how we’re going to achieve it,” said Stiver.

The City of Charleston Special Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation will also be introduced tonight. Their work focuses on recommendations and policy changes, and to work with the community and hold the City of Charleston accountable for making changes.