City leaders break ground on affordable housing units on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 50 affordable housing units will soon be available on Johns Island.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and councilman Marvin Wagner were joined by guest speakers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

48 units at the Sea Island Apartment Complex are meant for low to moderate-income families.

Charleston city officials say the housing will help people continue living in Charleston as housing prices soar.

The complex will be maintained in the CRC’s Palmetto Community Land Trust program.