City of Charleston announces grand opening of new Daniel Island Recreation Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will open a new recreation center in Daniel Island on August 9 at 11 A.M.

The new Daniel Island Recreation Center features athletic fields for baseball, softball, and soccer, bike paths, walking trails, a playground, and plenty of engaging recreation activities offered for the Charleston community.

Recreation staff will be on location to assist with membership registrations, and the community can enjoy a range of activities including a bounce castle, yoga, pickleball.

The new facility is located at 160 Fairbanks Drive.

For more information on the City of Charleston Recreation Department, visit charleston-sc.gov/357/Recreation.