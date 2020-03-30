City of Charleston announces modified garbage collection schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council announced a modified garbage collection schedule on Monday.

The city hopes that the modified schedule can provide services while “maintaining proper safety protocols.”

During April’s modified schedule, residents are asked to put their trash out on Monday “with the understanding that it will be collected at some point during the week as crews move throughout the area.”

City crews will collect trash from neighborhoods in West Ashley, inside I-526, over the week of April 5.

James Island will be serviced over the week of April 12.

Over the week of April 19, crews will collect throughout the peninsula.

Additionally, a small truck will be picking up excess debris where possible on the peninsula.

Two areas are exceptions to the modified schedule:

Beginning Tuesday, outer West Ashley neighborhoods serviced by Carolina Waste will resume normal trash collection.

Next week, Johns Island and Daniel Island will resume normal trash collection.