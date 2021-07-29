City of Charleston approves changes to protest rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Thursday approved changes to rules surrounding protests and demonstrations.

Council voted to add “a new Article III to Chapter 25 of the Code of the City of Charleston related to First Amendment Demonstrations to provide general provisions and definitions, to provide open carry restrictions and other safety prohibitions, to provide a permitting process, to provide regulations, and to provide for penalties.”

Those in favor of the ordinance said the clarification would ensure people are able to appropriately exercise their first amendment rights.

They city’s legal team agrees, saying that the change is designed to provide a clear path for people that want to engage in demonstrations. It also will provide more resources to help people understand the laws in place.

