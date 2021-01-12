City of Charleston approves expanded outdoor dining for one year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted to approve expanded outdoor dining through January of 2022.

Council unanimously approved “an ordinance to amend Chapter 54 of the Code of the City of Charleston (Zoning Ordinance) by changing Part 4 (Accessory Uses) of Article 2 (Land Use Regulations) to add a new Sec. 54-215 (Outdoor Dining Services) to authorize the use of new or additional space for outdoor dining services.”

Expanding outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed restaurants to continue operating while mitigating the risk of exposure to the virus.

Under the original plan put forth by the city, restaurants are allowed to make use of outdoor areas, public and private.

Restaurants expanding onto private property were issued after-the-fact permits, while restaurants wanting to expand onto public property had to apply for approval.